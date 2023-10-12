US arranging evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to announce soon that the U.S. government will begin operating evacuation flights to help Americans leave Israel as Israel prepares to escalate retaliatory action on Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. That’s according to two people familiar with administration’s plans who requested anonymity to discuss them before the official announcement. The evacuation flights are expected to begin operating as early as Friday. The U.S. government is arranging for at least four charter flights a day to depart out of Israel through Frankfurt, Germany.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and SEUNG MIN KIM ASSOCIATED PRESS

