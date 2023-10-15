Sliding sports at 2026 Olympics won’t take place in Italy after building funds cut

Bobsled, skeleton and luge events will not be held in Italy during the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics because the local government no longer wants to help fund it. Organizing committee officials say the three sports will need to be held outside Italy. That’s likely to be at a sliding track in either Austria or Switzerland. The historic Eugenio Monti track in Cortina d’Ampezzo was built 100 years ago, used for the 1956 Olympics, and shut down 15 years ago. It was planned to be rebuilt but expected costs spiraled from the original $53 million estimate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.