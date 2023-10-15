European Union offers a new growth plan to Western Balkans that partly opens access to single market

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — European Union leaders have offered a new growth plan to the six Western Balkans countries that opens parts of the EU single market to them in return for deep reforms, ahead of their full membership in the bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Von der Leyen said the countries could enter portions of the EU single market on a case-by-case basis in return for demonstrated reforms. Those areas of the single market would include the movement of goods and services, road transport, energy, electricity and the digital single market.

