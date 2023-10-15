What to stream this week: The Rolling Stones, John le Carré, ‘Living for the Dead’ and Harry Bosch

This week’s new entertainment releases include a Rolling Stones album, a revealing documentary about spy novelist John le Carré and “Living for the Dead,” a new Hulu series that’s like “Queer Eye” meets “Ghost Hunters.” Comedian Heather McMahan debuts her first network comedy special called “The Son I Never Had,” and the sweet and smart comedy “Upload” is back on Prime Video for a third season. Stay with Prime for Nida Manzoor’s rollicking action-comedy “Polite Society” and watch Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up as Spider-Man battles notorious villains like Venom, Kraven the Hunter and The Lizard in the video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.