7 activists in Norway meet with the king to discuss a wind farm that is on land used by Sami herders

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Seven of the activists who repeatedly have demonstrated against a wind farm in in central Norway that they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer have met with the Norwegian king. The dispute centers on 151 turbines of Europe’s largest onshore wind farm. The activists say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of the rights of Indigenous people. They have protested several times since the Supreme Court of Norway ruled in October 2021 that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami. The Sami have used the land for reindeer for centuries. The meeting with the king took place on Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.