Billions in TV revenue, athletes as employees on the line as college sports faces more legal threats

As the NCAA works to find a way to manage the way athletes are compensated for name, image and likeness, other threats are gathering. A federal antitrust case could force the NCAA and the wealthiest conferences to create pro-style revenue sharing of billions of broadcast-rights dollars with football and basketball players. House vs. the NCAA is a class-action lawsuit being heard by Judge Claudia Wilken, whose previous rulings in NCAA cases paved the way for college athletes to profit from their fame and for schools to direct more money into their hands.

