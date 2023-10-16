France’s Macron holds security meeting amid heightened alert after deadly school stabbing

ARRAS, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has held a special security meeting amid heightened alert against feared terror threats. It comes as a high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in an attack last week has been evacuated Monday over a bomb alert, which later appeared to be false. A teacher was killed and three other people wounded Friday in the attack by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalization. The French government heightened the national threat alert and ordered up to 7,000 soldiers to be deployed to bolster security and vigilance around France. Counterterrorism authorities are investigating Friday’s stabbing, and the suspected assailant and several others are in custody.

