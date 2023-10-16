Japan criticizes Russian ban on its seafood following the release of treated radioactive water

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has criticized Russia’s announcement that it’s joining China in banning the imports of Japanese seafood in response to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant. Russia said it will start implementing import restrictions on Japanese seafood on Monday, nearly two months after the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant started releasing treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the ocean. The Japanese Foreign Ministry called Moscow’s restrictions “unjust” and says they go counter to the global move toward easing or lifting of import restrictions on Japanese food.

