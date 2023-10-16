Kim Ng, MLB’s 1st female GM, is leaving the Miami Marlins after making the playoffs in 3rd season
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have announced Kim Ng is leaving the team after three seasons as general manager. The 54-year-old Ng became the majors’ highest-ranking woman in baseball operations and the first female GM in the four major North American professional sports leagues in a groundbreaking hire in November 2020. The Marlins exercised their team option for her to return for the 2024 season, but Ng declined her mutual option. Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced her departure on Monday.