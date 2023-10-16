Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say a truck driver was killed when a train derailed near Pueblo, Colorado, and caused a railroad bridge to collapse onto a major highway. The collapse crushed the semitractor-trailer, spilled coal and mangled cars into the roadway and shut down Interstate 25 indefinitely. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of investigators to the site about 114 miles south of Denver. The 60-year-old driver was initially said to be trapped in the Sunday afternoon accident, but authorities said Monday that he had died. Gov. Jared Polis said it could take as long as 48 hours to clear the coal and other debris.

By JESSE BEDAYN, COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.