Truck driver killed when train derailment collapses Colorado bridge, spilling coal cars onto highway
By JESSE BEDAYN, COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say a truck driver was killed when a train derailed near Pueblo, Colorado, and caused a railroad bridge to collapse onto a major highway. The collapse crushed the semitractor-trailer, spilled coal and mangled cars into the roadway and shut down Interstate 25 indefinitely. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team of investigators to the site about 114 miles south of Denver. The 60-year-old driver was initially said to be trapped in the Sunday afternoon accident, but authorities said Monday that he had died. Gov. Jared Polis said it could take as long as 48 hours to clear the coal and other debris.