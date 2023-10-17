In big year for labor, California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers both wins and surprises

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom often touts California’s leadership on the national stage. Some speculate he may decide to run for national office one day. Newsom has said he has no desire to run for president. But his decisions on whether to sign or veto bills in California resonate beyond the state. Newsom signed laws to raise wages for health care workers and require large companies to disclose their emissions. But he vetoed bills to give unemployment benefits to striking workers and decriminalize natural psychedelics. Some say Newsom may be moving more moderately to appeal to Californians. Other say his actions on bills this year reflect the same political tone as previous years.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.