After rainy season that wasn’t, parched Mexico City starts restricting water

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The reservoirs that provide Mexico City with much of its water are distressingly low after persistent drought through the summer. And the situation is even more worrisome because Mexico’s rainy season is almost over — and when it’s gone, so will be any realistic chance for the reservoirs to catch up before next year. Authorities this week announced water restrictions equal to about 8% of the system’s flow, and there’s concern that more severe restrictions may be needed over the winter for millions of users. One scientist said that the El Niño phenomenon disrupted weather patterns that contribute to the rainy season. One group has worked to set up thousands of rainwater capture systems house-to- house, but says institutional solutions are needed to respond to drought.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.