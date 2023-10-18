Biden’s choice to lead the Federal Aviation Administration wins endorsement from a key Senate panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration has moved a step closer to Senate confirmation. Michael Whitaker was endorsed Wednesday by a voice vote of the Senate Commerce Committee. Republicans supported the nominee during the committee meeting, indicating that Whitaker appears to have a clear path to final approval by the full Senate. The FAA hasn’t had a Senate confirmed leader since March 2022, even as it has dealt with a surge in close calls among airline jets.