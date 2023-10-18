Colorado men accused of taking ‘memento’ photo after rock-throwing death appear in court

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities don’t know which of three young men accused of driving around and throwing rocks at passing cars in suburban Denver hurled a rock that killed a 20-year-old woman. That’s according to the lead investigator in the case, who testified Wednesday that the only DNA evidence found on the rock that crashed through Alexa Bartell’s windshield on April 19 was her own. He also said that there was no DNA evidence linking Joseph Koenig, Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak to any of the other six other rock throwing attacks they are accused of earlier that night. The testimony came during a hearing to determine if there’s enough evidence for the men to stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges.

