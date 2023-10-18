Concert Review: Lauryn Hill’s 25th ‘Miseducation’ celebration passes with a grade curve

NEW YORK (AP) — Lauryn Hill kicked off her “Miseducation” tour to a hometown crowd. The “Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees: Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour opened Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, located about 20 minutes away from her hometown of East Orange. The artist who now styles herself as Ms. Lauryn Hill re-lived songs from the iconic album. After Hill’s solo set ended, she invited her Fugees bandmates, Wyclef Jean and Pras, on stage. They performed songs from their Grammy-winning catalog, as Hill revealed the group was unable to tour last year in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “The Score” as hoped.

