Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing case is represented by well-known Las Vegas lawyer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man charged with killing Tupac Shakur in 1996 will make his next court appearance with a lawyer from one of the best-known political families in Las Vegas. Ross Goodman tells The Associated Press Wednesday he’ll appear with Duane “Keffe D” Davis but will seek two more weeks to confirm as his attorney. Davis is 60 and originally from Compton, California. He was arrested Sept. 29 outside his home in suburban Henderson. Goodman is a son of iconic former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Mayor Carolyn Goodman. His father represented mob figures including the ill-fated Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro before serving three terms as mayor.

