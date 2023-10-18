Former Austrian Chancellor Kurz stands trial for allegedly making false statements to an inquiry

VIENNA (AP) — A trial has opened of former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on a charge of having made false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption in his first government. Once a rising star among conservatives in Europe, Kurz resigned in 2021 amid a separate corruption probe and has since left politics. Kurz, who denies the charge, could face up to three years in prison if convicted. The case centers on his testimony to an inquiry that focused on the coalition he led from 2017, when his conservative People’s Party formed a government with the far-right Freedom Party, until its collapse in 2019. Kurz said the investigation was influenced by politics.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.