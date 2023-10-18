Former official accused in Las Vegas journalist killing hires lawyer, gets trial date pushed back

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A trial date has been pushed back to March 18 for a former Las Vegas-area elected official who remains jailed and has been serving as his own attorney in the killing of an investigative reporter more than a year ago. One-time Democratic county administrator Robert Telles said in court Wednesday that he’s hired another lawyer to assist in his murder defense. That attorney, Gary Modafferi, told the Associated Press later that he’s advising Telles on constitutional matters and doesn’t plan to argue issues in court. Telles has pleaded not guilty in the September 2022 killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Trial had been scheduled to start Nov. 6, but Telles sought a delay.

