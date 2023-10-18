Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice won’t appear in court over impeachment advice

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who fought a subpoena ordering her to appear in court in a lawsuit related to advice she gave about possible impeachment of a current liberal justice will not have to provide testimony. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington decided Wednesday against holding a hearing where evidence would be taken from the former justice and others. Instead, Remington will first decide Thursday whether to dismiss the case as moot. The former justices were asked by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to give advice on possible impeachment of current Justice Janet Protasiewic.

