Fugees rapper says lawyer’s use of AI helped tank his case, pushes for new trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a Fugees rapper, who was convicted in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies, stretched across the worlds of politics and entertainment. Now the case is touching on the tech world with arguments that his defense attorney used an “experimental” artificial intelligence program to write his closing arguments. Prakazrel “Pras” Michel argued this week that use of the generative AI program was one of a number of errors his previous attorney made a trial for which he was “unqualified, unprepared and ineffectual,” according to a motion for new trial his new lawyers filed this week.

