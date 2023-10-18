Georgia sheriff releases body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has released video of a traffic stop where a deputy fatally shot a Black man who three years earlier was freed from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor’s office posted dash and body camera video online Wednesday. The shooting killed 53-year-old Leonard Cure after he was pulled over on Interstate 95. Cure’s family and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump viewed the video before it was posted publicly. Crump said the video shows the traffic stop escalating when Cure is told he’s going to jail. He said the family believes Cure lashed out because of mental health problems stemming from the 16 years he was wrongfully imprisoned.

