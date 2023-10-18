Hurricane Norma forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could hit Mexican resorts at Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Norma has strengthened off Mexico’s Pacific coast and is heading toward Los Cabos, at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. And in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Tammy was moving toward the islands of Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique and Guadeloupe with winds of 40 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Norma’s top sustained winds have reached 90 mph. Norma is forecast to reach Los Cabos on Saturday, threatening the twin resorts of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. On Wednesday evening, Norma was centered about 465 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, and was moving north at 8 mph.

