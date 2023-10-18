Illinois Gov. Pritzker takes his fight for abortion access national with a new dark-money group
By JOHN O’CONNOR
AP Political Writer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois governor is taking his abortion-rights advocacy nationwide. Democrat J.B. Pritzker announced on Wednesday the formation of Think Big America. The nonprofit will raise money for efforts to ease access to abortion nationwide. The committee has already provided funding to support constitutional amendments in Ohio, Arizona and Nevada favoring abortion access. Debate over the issue has reignited all over the U.S. since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision to upend the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade opinion that legalized abortion. Think Big America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit. The so-called dark money organization is not required by federal law to disclose its donors. The group’s spokesperson said the Democratic multibillionaire is thus far the lone donor.