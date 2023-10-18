Lower house of Russian parliament votes to revoke ratification of global nuclear test ban

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament has approved a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban treaty, a move Moscow described as putting it on par with the United States. The State Duma lawmakers voted unanimously to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on Wednesday. The bill will now go to the upper house, the Federation Council, which is expected to support the legislation. The bill was introduced to parliament following a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned earlier this month that Moscow could revoke its 2000 decision to ratify the treaty to “mirror” the stand taken by the United States, which has signed but not ratified the nuclear test ban.

