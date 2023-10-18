Major solar panel plant opens in US amid backdrop of industry worries about low-priced Asian imports

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company has begun production at a huge solar panel factory in Georgia. The move by the company Qcells comes even as industry leaders say surging Asian imports could dampen efforts to make more solar components in the U.S. The company owned by South Korea’s Hanwha group says it’s now producing solar panels at its expanded two-factory complex Dalton in northwest Georgia. Industry figures show the Qcells complex represents about 40% of U.S. solar panel capacity. Observers say the Qcells investment shows how federal incentives are spurring a building boom in renewable energy and electric vehicles across the U.S.

