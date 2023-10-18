Midair collision between hang glider and paraglider in Utah kills 1, injures 2 others

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — Police say a hang glider and paraglider have collided and crashed in Utah, killing the paraglider pilot and seriously injuring his passenger. The hang glider pilot also was hurt in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Draper, a suburb south of Salt Lake City. Draper Police Lt. Mike Elkins says both non-powered aircraft took off from a park and went down hard in the same area nearby. The paraglider pilot killed was 44-year-old Joshua Ellison. The female passenger flying tandem with him is in critical condition. Elkins says Ellison was experienced and very few accidents are known to happened at the park, which is popular with enthusiasts of non-powered aircraft.

