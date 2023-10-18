Nevada district attorney clears officers in fatal shooting of man who went on rampage with chainsaw

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada district attorney has cleared two police officers of any wrongdoing after they fatally shot a man who went on a rampage with a chainsaw at a Motel 6 three years ago. District Attorney Chris Hicks said Wednesday that 36-year-old Ronal Zendejas cut through doors and swung the running chainsaw at employees and a guest. Police eventually shot him four times during an ensuing car chase. Hicks says Zedenjas drove toward the officers, hit a police cruiser, crashed into multiple buildings and repeatedly refused their commands before the fatal shooting. Hicks says the investigation determined officers Thomas Radley and Adrian Berumen were justified and committed no crimes.

