Poland’s opposition parties open talks on a ruling coalition after winning the general election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A coalition of three opposition parties who won Poland’s general election against the right-wing party that controlled the country for eight years have opened talks on forming a new government. Szymon Holownia, co-leader of the Third Way party, is urging the president to move swiftly in giving the three-party bloc an opportunity to rule. The three groups also including the Civic Coalition of Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and former European Council president. The group collectively gained about 54% of the vote, The opposition bloc has vowed to reverse policies of the ruling Law and Justice policies that have left the country isolated internationally and divided at home.

