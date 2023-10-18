Prosecutors won’t charge ex-UFC champ Conor McGregor with sexual assault after NBA Finals incident

MIAMI (AP) — Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face sexual assault charges following an investigation of allegations that surfaced during the NBA Finals last June in Miami, his lawyer and police said. The probe examined claims by a woman that McGregor assaulted her in an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The woman had accused McGregor of forcing her into the bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami and that security did nothing to help. The Miami Police Department confirmed that no charges will be brought.

