Russian foreign minister visits North Korea in the wake of a reported weapons transfer

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting North Korea just days after the U.S. said Pyongyang had transferred munition to Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Russian state television is showing footage of crowds greeting Lavrov in the pouring rain in the North Korean capital. Lavrov says his visit is an opportunity to discuss implementing the agreements that President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed when they met in Russia’s Far East in September. Lavrov says Russia highly appreciates North Korea’s “principled, unequivocal support for Russia’s actions” in Ukraine. The White House said Friday that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

By The Associated Press

