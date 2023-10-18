San Francisco police to give update on fatal shooting of driver who crashed into Chinese Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police are set to release new details and video of an incident earlier this month in which a man crashed a car into the Chinese Consulate before he was shot and killed by police. A virtual town hall is scheduled Thursday afternoon to update people on the investigation into the Oct. 9 crash that ended with the death of Zhanyuan Yang. The 31-year-old San Francisco resident rammed the car into the consulate’s visa office. Investigators haven’t released a possible motive or provided details of the shooting, including whether Yang had a weapon. The crash was condemned by the Chinese government and by the White House.

