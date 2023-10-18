Takeaways from AP’s reporting on who gets hurt by RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine work

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent years disseminating false information about vaccines in a time when spreading conspiracy theories has become a powerful way to grow a constituency. The AP examined the impact of his work. A couple grieving their 12-year-old son described how a book co-published by Kennedy’s group misrepresented his death. One mom delayed care for her autistic son because she believed Kennedy’s vaccine falsehoods. An ex-lawmaker described being harassed by Kennedy’s followers. Medical workers recounted how his work has hurt people in the U.S. and abroad. Kennedy’s campaign didn’t respond to requests for comment.

By MICHELLE R. SMITH and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

