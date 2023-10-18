Takeaways from AP’s reporting on who gets hurt by RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine work
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and ALI SWENSON
Associated Press
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spent years disseminating false information about vaccines in a time when spreading conspiracy theories has become a powerful way to grow a constituency. The AP examined the impact of his work. A couple grieving their 12-year-old son described how a book co-published by Kennedy’s group misrepresented his death. One mom delayed care for her autistic son because she believed Kennedy’s vaccine falsehoods. An ex-lawmaker described being harassed by Kennedy’s followers. Medical workers recounted how his work has hurt people in the U.S. and abroad. Kennedy’s campaign didn’t respond to requests for comment.