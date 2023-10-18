The US sanctions 10 Hamas members and its financial network over the surprise Israel attack
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says new U.S. sanctions are “directed at Hamas terrorists and their support network,” not at Palestinians. The U.S. on Wednesday announced sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and the Palestinian militant organization’s financial network in response to the surprise attack on Israel that killed more than 1,000 people. Targeted for Treasury Department sanctions are Hamas investment portfolio managers, a key Hamas commander and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange, among others. Blinken says the U.S. wants to “disrupt Hamas terrorist activity.” The leader of Hamas’ military wing says the Oct. 7 assault on Israel was in response to the blockade of Gaza and other issues.