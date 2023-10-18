Warrant: Drug task force suspected couple of selling meth before raid that left 5 officers injured

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A search warrant shows that drug task force officers suspected a Minnesota couple of selling methamphetamine when they raided their house in an operation that left five officers and one resident wounded last week. Gunfire broke out last Thursday when Sherburne County Drug Task Force officers attempted to execute the search warrant at the rural home of 64-year-old Karl Thomas Holmberg. He remains jailed and is chaired with six counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and six counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer. One injured officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

