Whether Jim Jordan wins the speakership or not, voters in his Ohio district will stand by their man

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Rep. Jim Jordan, so far, has failed to get enough votes to become House Speaker but his fight for the coveted leadership role isn’t done — and the devotion of many constituents back in Ohio is unwavering. In Washington, Jordan has made a name for himself as a conservative pugilist, founder of the chaotic Freedom Caucus and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. In Ohio, Jordan is a hometown boy whose conservative policies and never-say-die persona on Capitol Hill have earned him a secure seat in his rural district. On Wednesday, the House plans to do another round of voting to select a speaker. One constituent told the Associated Press that a defeat for Jordan would sour his view of the Republicans who don’t vote for him.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

