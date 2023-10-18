Young lobsters show decline off New England, and fishermen will see new rules as a result

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Officials say surveys have detected that the population of young lobsters has declined nearly 40% in some of the most critical fishing waters off New England. The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission said on Wednesday that surveys have detected a 39% decline in young lobsters in the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank areas for 2020-22 compared to 2016-18. The announcement comes just months after the commission adopted new ruled designed to better protect the creatures from overfishing. The new rules say fishermen must adhere to stricter size limitations on the lobsters they can catch when the young lobsters show a decline of 35% or more.

