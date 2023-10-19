300-year-old painting stolen by an American soldier during World War II returned to German museum

CHICAGO (AP) — After going missing nearly 80 years ago, a baroque landscape painting was returned to Germany on Thursday. The FBI handed over the artwork by 18th century Austrian artist Johann Franz Nepomuk Lauterer to a German museum representative in a brief ceremony at the German Consulate in Chicago, where the pastoral piece picturing an Italian countryside sat on display. It surfaced after a person in Chicago contacted Art Recovery International last year claiming to possess a “stolen or looted painting” that their uncle brought back to the U.S. after serving in World War II. The German museum curator says “This is actually a very rare moment for us.”

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.