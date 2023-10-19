A 19-year-old was charged in the death of a fellow Mississippi college student

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with killing a fellow college student in Mississippi. Joshua Brown of Columbia, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday in the death of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns. Arrest records show Brown was charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm on school property. The shooting was reported late Sunday at an apartment complex on the campus in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson State University said Burns was an industrial technology major from Chicago. Brown is a student at Jones College in Ellisville. A news release says the Jones College Campus police arrested Brown and turned him over to authorities in Jackson.

