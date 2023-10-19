An alleged Darfur militia leader was merely ‘a pharmacist,’ defense lawyers tell a war crimes court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Defense lawyers have told the International Criminal Court that their client is not a Sudanese militia leader who participated in war crimes, but rather “a no one” who was not involved in the ongoing conflict in the nation. Prosecutors say the suspect is Ali Kushayb, a leader of the Janjaweed militia. He has denied all 31 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes against him and the defense claims the case is one of mistaken identity. Defense attorney Cyril Laucci told The Hague-based court that “the man sitting behind me was utterly a no one.”

