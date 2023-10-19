As Israel-Hamas war rages, Israelis can now travel to US for 90 days without getting a visa

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Israel-Hamas war intensifies, the United States is now allowing Israelis wishing to visit the United States for 90 days or less to come visa-free. The U.S. announced Sept. 27 that it was admitting Israel into the visa waiver program. Forty mostly European and Asian countries are already in the program. At the time, the U.S. said the program would launch November 30. In a news release Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said the program was now operational. Just days after Israel’s admittance to the program, Hamas launched attacks against locations in southern Israel. Israeli military has since relentlessly attacked locations in the Gaza Strip as it prepares for a ground invasion.

