EU seeks answers to rising security challenges as Israel-Hamas war fuels new concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is taking steps to limit the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas on the bloc. The EU’s presidency has activated a crisis mechanism to speed decision-making. Interior ministers also met Thursday to tackle security issues, a day after a firebomb assault on a Berlin synagogue and recent killings in Belgium and France by suspected Islamist extremists. Several countries have reintroduced border checks. Sweden led talks on how to handle incidents where people burn the Quran. Prosecutors are still trying to establish whether that was the key motive for a Tunisian man who shot three Swedes in Brussels on Monday.

