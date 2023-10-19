Former officer who shot Breonna Taylor points gun at suspect during arrest in new job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Louisville police officer involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting collided with a suspect’s truck and pointed his gun at the man during an arrest in his new job as a sheriff’s deputy. Myles Cosgrove now works in a rural Kentucky county. He was responding Monday to a report of a stolen trailer when he collided with the suspect’s truck. Witnesses say Cosgrove was overly aggressive. But Sheriff Ryan Gosser says the crash was an accident and Cosgrove drew his weapon after he was approached aggressively by several people after the crash. Cosgrove was one of two Louisville officers who shot Taylor in 2020.

