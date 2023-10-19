French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
ELAINE GANLEY
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles was forced to evacuate visitors on Thursday for the fourth time in less than a week for a security check after a bomb alert. Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after a similar rash of warnings a day earlier. Even a nuclear research institute received a threat Thursday. No bombs have been found, but authorities can’t take risks. Still, the government is growing impatient after a rash of airport threats, and evacuations and flight cancellations, this week, threatening prison terms and fines for fake bomb threats.