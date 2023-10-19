Journalists in Gaza wrestle with issues of survival in addition to getting stories out

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists reporting in Gaza need to worry about basic survival for themselves and their families in addition to getting out the story of a besieged population. Many have been forced to leave their homes and hunt for food and power. There are a limited number of journalists in the Palestinian territory, with new ones not being allowed in since the war between Israel and Hamas started. The Associated Press, BBC, Agence France-Presse, Reuters and Al-Jazeera have been organizations with the largest presence in the territory. AP journalists have fled from their Gaza City bureau, the one that replaced an office destroyed by an Israeli bomb in 2021.

