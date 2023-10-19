Marte hits walk-off single in ninth, D-backs beat Phillies 2-1 and close to 2-1 in NLCS
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Baseball Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 to close to 2-1 in the NL Championship Series. On the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Arizona tied the score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI double. Gurriel opened the ninth with a leadoff walk off Craig Kimbrel, stole second and took third on Pavin Smith’s infield single. Marte drove in the tiebreaking run with one out.