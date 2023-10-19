Michigan Republican charged in false elector plot agrees to cooperation deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office says a Michigan Republican accused of participating in a fake elector plot had his case dismissed Thursday after a cooperation agreement was reached. James Renner had eight criminal charges related to the fake elector plot. In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a group of 16 Michigan Republicans would face eight criminal charges, including multiple counts of forgery, for acting as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump. All 16 had pleaded not guilty. Renner’s lawyer said in court that he and his client “were excited with this result.”

