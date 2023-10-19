MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war

PARIS (AP) — The MTV Europe Music Awards canceled its ceremony next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War. The event had been scheduled for Paris on Nov. 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars among the performers. In a statement Thursday a company spokesperson said “this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.” Taylor Swift was again this year’s top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece. The statement said the show would return in November 2024.

