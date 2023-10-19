No Labels sues Arizona to block opponents from using the new political party to run for office

PHOENIX (AP) — The No Labels Party of Arizona has filed a lawsuit seeking to block people from running for offices other than president using its newly approved 2024 ballot line. The lawsuit, filed Thursday amid an ongoing dispute over whether must register as a party and publicly disclose its donors and expenses, argues that the nascent political party, which has secured ballot access in Arizona and 11 other states, is not subject to Arizona’s campaign finance disclosure laws. And, as it considers running a third-party candidate for president next year, No Labels is refusing to nominate candidates for state offices.

