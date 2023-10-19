Questions linger after Connecticut police officers fatally shoot man in his bed

A fatal shooting by police in Wallingford, Connecticut, is raising questions about whether officers could have responded in another way. The state inspector general’s office says two officers fired about 10 gunshots at Donald Passmore as he lay in his bed with a .22-caliber revolver early Monday. Police body camera footage shows officers yelling at Passmore to not touch the revolver seconds before the shooting. Passmore’s gun is not visible in the videos, but officials say they found it in the bed. The shooting comes as many police departments have changed how they respond to certain calls, including ones involving mentally ill people.

