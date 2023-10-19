Teen reaches $1.9 million settlement after officer shot him in gun battle with bank robbery suspect

CHICAGO (AP) — A teenager who was shot and wounded during a 2019 shootout between suburban Chicago police and a bank robbery suspect inside a music school has reached a $1.9 million settlement with the city of Des Plaines. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Rylan Wilder signed off this week on the settlement, nearly four years after a bullet fired by a Des Plaines officer tore a hole through his left arm. The then-15-year-old Wilder was working as an intern at Upbeat Music & Arts on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The bullet hit the crook of his left elbow, threatening his guitar-playing dreams. After years of physical therapy, he still has numbness in his arm and hand but is back to making music.

